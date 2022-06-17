Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dirty Dancing Sequel Sets 2024 Release

'Dirty Dancing' was released in 1987 and became a cult classic film. Lionsgate has announced that the sequel will release on February 9, 2024.

Dirty Dancing Sequel Sets 2024 Release
A Still From 'Dirty Dancing' (1987) IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 11:53 am

Hollywood studio Lionsgate has announced that the sequel to the cult classic film ‘Dirty Dancing’ will be released in theatres in the US on February 9, 2024.

According to Deadline, original movie star Jennifer Grey is returning for the sequel, which will be directed by Jonathan Levine from a screenplay he wrote with Elizabeth Chomko, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis.

The new movie will see Grey's character Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman going back to Kellerman’s Resort for a story of summer, young romance, and dancing.

Related stories

Rian Johnson Reveals The Title Of 'Knives Out' Sequel

'Law Abiding Citizen': Gerard Butler To Produce Sequel To His Film With Jamie Foxx After Over A Decade

In the 1987 movie, Grey had famously starred opposite Patrick Swayze, who played the role of dance instructor Johnny Castle. 

The movie had turned out to be a cultural phenomenon in the US as it grossed USD 218 million in the global box office and won an Oscar for the best original song ‘(I've Had) The Time of My Life’, sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

In 2004, a prequel movie, titled ‘Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights’ and starring Diego Luna and Romola Garai, was released. Swayze, who died in 2009 from pancreatic cancer, had a short role in the film.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Dirty Dancing Sequel Jennifer Grey Patrick Swayze Lionsgate Hollywood Release Date Movie Release Date
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival