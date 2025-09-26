Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood? Check Out Her Instagram Post

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan in a drug-related case in 2021, filed a defamation case over Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood
He filed the case against Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and others
Post the release of the show, Wankhede’s wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede shared a post on Instagram, where she heaped praise on her husband's efforts against drug abuse
Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, recently filed a defamation case in the Delhi High Court against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Netflix, and others over the defamatory portrayal of him in Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds Of Bollywood.
Post the release of The Bads Of Bollywood, Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede shared a post on Instagram, where she heaped praise on her husband's efforts against drug abuse. She also shared a video where Wankhede was seen raising awareness in an anti-drugs programme.
Did Sameer Wankhede's wife take a sly dig at The Bads Of Bollywood?
Sharing the video, Kranti wrote, "Drug problem is deep, it’s not something to be made fun of or laughed at. Hope people realise the seriousness of this problem before it’s too late. Keep up the good work @swankhede.irs, your contribution to the society is profound. And we are all very proud of you (sic)".
"You could spend weekends having fun, going for vacations, but you choose to conduct Antidrugs awareness lectures and programs. Talking to the youth , shaping their young minds. We all stand by you and your movement. #nashamuktbharatcampaign (sic)," she added.
Sameer Wankhede's lawsuit against The Bads of Bollywood
Wankhede, in his suit, has sought Rs 2 crore in damages over Aryan's debut series, claiming that the show contains “false, malicious, and defamatory content” intended to malign his image.
He also alleged that apart from tarnishing his reputation, the show also undermines the faith in institutions responsible for enforcing drug laws.
According to him, a character in the first episode of the show is "heavily inspired" by him when he was an NCB officer. The episode in question shows the character raiding a Bollywood party for drugs use.
Aryan Khan's drug case
In 2021, a raid was conducted on the Cordelia cruise ship, when a team led by then NCB officer Wankhede arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on October 3. After being in jail for 25 days, he was granted bail, and his name was eventually dropped from the NCB's charge sheet due to the lack of evidence.