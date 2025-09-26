Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood? Check Out Her Instagram Post

Sameer Wankhede, in his recent lawsuit, has sought Rs 2 crore in damages over Aryan Khan's debut series The Bads of Bollywood.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sameer Wankhede Aryan Khan The Bads Of Bollywood
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede accused Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan in a drug-related case in 2021, filed a defamation case over Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood

  • He filed the case against Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and others

  • Post the release of the show, Wankhede’s wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede shared a post on Instagram, where she heaped praise on her husband's efforts against drug abuse

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, recently filed a defamation case in the Delhi High Court against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Netflix, and others over the defamatory portrayal of him in Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds Of Bollywood.

Post the release of The Bads Of Bollywood, Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede shared a post on Instagram, where she heaped praise on her husband's efforts against drug abuse. She also shared a video where Wankhede was seen raising awareness in an anti-drugs programme.

Did Sameer Wankhede's wife take a sly dig at The Bads Of Bollywood?

Sharing the video, Kranti wrote, "Drug problem is deep, it’s not something to be made fun of or laughed at. Hope people realise the seriousness of this problem before it’s too late. Keep up the good work @swankhede.irs, your contribution to the society is profound. And we are all very proud of you (sic)".

Related Content
Related Content

"You could spend weekends having fun, going for vacations, but you choose to conduct Antidrugs awareness lectures and programs. Talking to the youth , shaping their young minds. We all stand by you and your movement. #nashamuktbharatcampaign (sic)," she added.

Sameer Wankhede has sued Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and others over Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood - X
Sameer Wankhede Files Rs 2 Crore Defamation Suit Over Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood; Here's Why

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sameer Wankhede's lawsuit against The Bads of Bollywood

Wankhede, in his suit, has sought Rs 2 crore in damages over Aryan's debut series, claiming that the show contains “false, malicious, and defamatory content” intended to malign his image.

He also alleged that apart from tarnishing his reputation, the show also undermines the faith in institutions responsible for enforcing drug laws.

According to him, a character in the first episode of the show is "heavily inspired" by him when he was an NCB officer. The episode in question shows the character raiding a Bollywood party for drugs use.

Aryan and Suhana congratulate their father Shah Rukh Khan on winning his first National Award - Instagram/Suhana Khan
Aryan Khan And Suhana Khan Shower Love On Their 'Papa' On His First National Award Win: Our Hearts Are So Happy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Aryan Khan's drug case

In 2021, a raid was conducted on the Cordelia cruise ship, when a team led by then NCB officer Wankhede arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on October 3. After being in jail for 25 days, he was granted bail, and his name was eventually dropped from the NCB's charge sheet due to the lack of evidence.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  4. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  3. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  3. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  4. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  5. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar Urges New Global Workforce Model Amid US H-1B, Trade Challenges

  2. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  3. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin

  4. Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood? Check Out Her Instagram Post

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Cancer, and Pisces

  6. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  7. PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

  8. International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Full List: Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals Secure Multiple Nods