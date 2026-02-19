Dhurandhar 2 Runtime Revealed: Ranveer Singh-Starrer To Be Shorter Than The First Part? Check Out Details

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and will lock horns with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The first instalment emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The runtime for Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is out. The film has been certified U/A 16+ by the CBFC. The sequel is six minutes shorter than the first instalment, which was 3 hours and 34 minutes.