Dhurandhar 2 Runtime Revealed: Ranveer Singh-Starrer To Be Shorter Than The First Part? Check Out Details

Dhurandhar 2 Runtime Revealed: Ranveer Singh-Starrer To Be Shorter Than The First Part?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar had a runtime of 3 hours and 35 minutes. Dhurandhar 2's runtime will be shorter.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 runtime revealed Photo: YouTube
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and will lock horns with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The first instalment emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The runtime for Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is out. The film has been certified U/A 16+ by the CBFC. The sequel is six minutes shorter than the first instalment, which was 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime revealed

According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website, Dhurandhar 2 was certified on February 9, 2026. Its runtime is 208 minutes, which means it is 3 hours and 28 minutes.

Reportedly, Dhurandhar 2 will show Hamza Ali Mazhari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s (Ranveer Singh), an Indian undercover agent's rise as Sher-e-Baloch after the death of Rehman Dakait. It will also show Hamza's backstory.

He will confront Major Iqbal, the adversary behind several terrorist attacks, and the ISI mastermind known as Bade Sahab, whose identity is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the BMC has reportedly blacklisted Aditya Dhar's production house B62 Studios following alleged safety violations during the shoot of the film in Mumbai. The civic body has imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty and forfeited Rs 25,000 security deposit.

According to officials, the trouble escalated after a resident complained use of fire torches on set. The team was reportedly warned not to use flammable items. The Mumbai Police seized five lit torches from the location.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone I blacklisted applicants Komal Pokhariyal and Nasir Khan, along with B62 Studios, from applying for future shooting permissions through the Maharashtra Film City online portal.

