Dev Anand Taught Deepak Tijori To ‘Never Look Back’: ‘Jo Gaya Wo Kal Tha, Jo Aaj Hai I Live In That’

Actor Deepak Tijori recalled one life lesson he learned from legendary actor and filmmaker Dev Anand, which was never to look back.

Deepak Tijori, Dev Anand
Actor Deepak Tijori recalled one life lesson he learned from legendary actor and filmmaker Dev Anand, which was never to look back.

Asked Deepak about how he looks back on his journey in Hindi cinema, he told IANS: “I don’t look back. This is what I learnt from the legendary Dev Saab. He was an adorable man who taught me this.”

The actor added: “I used to often stop by for chai, with him, and just chit chat. I had some great times with him, that’s why you might see me in his last couple of films, doing anything and everything for him, even if it was just a song, which I did in ‘Gangster’, you may see me in other films too, that was my love for him, and respect for his craft, and being our legend.”

Recalling an anecdote from their meeting, he said: “I remember asking him, 'Dev saab aapne itni saari super hit films banaayi hai (you have made so many super hit films), back in the 1960's, so why do you want to write new stories? Why don’t you just remake, ‘Guide’, or ‘Hum Dono’, which were my favourites too.”

“He promptly stopped me and said, ‘Deepak, I never look back, jo gaya wo kal tha, jo aaj hai I live in that,” he added.

His lines lingered, shared Deepak.

“That’s what I learnt which I still apply, and I am also thankful to God for having given me the opportunity back then for doing such work in the past, but looking forward to doing even more better work in my coming days, if given the opportunity, and chance,” said the actor.

