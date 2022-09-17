Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Demi Moore Joins Tom Holland, Diane Lane For 'Feud' Season 2

Actress Demi Moore will be seen starring alongside Tom Holland in the second season of 'Feud'.

Demi Moore
Demi Moore Instagram/@demimoore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 7:44 pm

Actress Demi Moore will be seen starring alongside Tom Holland in the second season of 'Feud'.

The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel "Answered Prayers," with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city's elite, reports Variety.

According to sources, Moore would star as socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955.

Moore joins previously announced cast members Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts and Chloe Sevigny, with Hollander set to play Capote.

This is the latest TV role Moore has taken on in recent years.

She has previously been on shows like 'Brave New World' at Peacock, 'Empire' at Fox, and lent her voice to 'Animals'.

She also appeared on the soap opera 'General Hospital' early in her career.

She is primarily known for her roles in films such as G.I. Jane, Striptease, Indecent Proposal, Ghost, and A Few Good Men.

Related stories

Demi Moore Regrets Shaving Her Head For 1997 Film 'G.I. Jane'

Like Fine Wine: Demi Moore's Determined To Stay 'Sexy' As She Turns 60

Gus Van Sant is onboard to direct the entire eight-episode season of 'Feud'.

It was originally reported that the new season of 'Feud' was meant to focus on Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, though that concept was eventually abandoned. The first season of 'Feud' aired back in 2017 and starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

That season focused on the relationship between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon) during the making of the 1962 film "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Legend Hollywood Blockbuster Movie Hollywood Movie Hollywood Upcoming Movie Hollywood Series Demi Moore Tom Holland Diane Lane Los Angeles United States Of America USA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity