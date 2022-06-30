Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Deepali Saini Opens Up On Her Role In 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'

Actress Deepali Saini will be joining the cast of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' in the negative and sarcastic comic role of Shakuntala.

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 6:33 pm

Actress Deepali Saini, who has recently joined the star cast of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', is very excited about her role. The actress says that it is very different from what she has played before.

"The name of my character is Shakuntala aka Shakuni. In the show, I am playing a negative and sarcastic comic. It is very challenging for me, from doing a spiritual, family drama and playing a nerdy character, I am now playing a negative character. It is a huge attitude shift. The character, Shakuntala, is very glamorous and attractive and for that, I've to stay fit and workout every day and stay on a diet 24/7," she said.

"We all have been introduced to Shakuni in Mahabharat. So, it becomes more challenging because I aim to make my character as remarkable as Shakuni in Mahabharat," Saini adds.

Talking about her look in the show, she says, "My look is pretty glamorous and good-looking, which is close to real life. But the way Shakuntala thinks and reacts is literally the opposite of what I am in real life. My role in 'Kulfi Kumar Bajiwala' was very nice, it was a comic and dumb character and on the other hand, Shakuntala in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.0' is a very smart, sharp, devilish character."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Deepali Saini Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Shakuntala
