Controversy Erupts Over Racist Remarks By Mohiniyattam Dancer Sathyabhama Against Fellow Artiste

Senior Mohiniyattam dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama came under attack from various sections of society, including politicians and cultural organisations, for her racist remarks against a fellow artiste during a purported interview with a YouTube channel.
Noted Mohiniyattam dancer Dr RLV Ramakrishnan alleged that Sathyabhama's remarks were directed at him, and threatened to initiate legal action against her
As her remarks created an uproar in Kerala society, Sathyabhama denied Ramakrishnan's allegations, saying she did not name anyone specifically in the interview.
During the interview, Sathyabhama had said, "The person who performs Mohiniyattam should be 'mohini' (enchanting). He has the colour of a crow. This is an art form that requires a stance that keeps the legs wide apart. There is nothing more repulsive than a man who performs with his legs wide apart in this manner.
"In my opinion, men should perform Mohiniyattam only if they are that good-looking... But his looks are unbearable," the 66-year-old dancer was heard saying in the parts of the interview that were telecast by news channels.
She had also declared that he was not apt for the dance form, Mohiniyattam.
Sathyabhama, however, did not specify whom she was referring to.
The video, which went viral on Thursday, was severely criticised by many on social media, cutting across political lines.
Ministers Saji Cheriyan, R Bindu, Veena George, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, BJP state chief K Surendran, among others, condemned the statement. The Kerala Kalamandalam, a premier public institution that preserves Kerala's artistic heritage, has also condemned Sathyabhama's remarks.
The Congress held a protest march in Chalakudy town in Thrissur district, protesting against the racist remarks.
Ramakrishnan hails from Chalakudy.
In a Facebook post, Ramakrishnan, who is the brother of famous film actor Late Kalabhavan Mani, said Sathyabhama was continuing her racist abuse against him alleging that he was not qualified to teach Mohiniyattam.
"I completed my studies at the renowned RLV college in Tripunithura. I am a first-rank holder in MA Mohiniyattam from MG University. I am a top scorer in MPhil and completed a PhD from Kalamandalam," Ramakrishnan said, adding, "This is not the first time I have faced insults from her."
He said that due to such people, it is difficult for a person from a scheduled caste to survive in the field of classical dance.
"Legal action will be taken against such people," he added.
Expressing solidarity with Ramakrishnan, Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan urged Sathyabhama to withdraw the statement and apologise to Ramakrishnan.
He said the history of Kerala consists of progressive movements that fought and achieved rights for the oppressed and the downtrodden communities.
Art knows no monopolies, he said."The remarks made by Sathyabhama are an insult to Kerala's cultural ethos. People with such conservative mentalities have no right to use the name of such a respected institution along with their names. Alongside the insult regarding his (skin) colour, her words exhibited inherent casteism," Cheriyan said.
Minister Bindu said Ramakrishnan has rewritten the history of Mohiniyattam and liberated the art form of feudal times from the shackles of outdated values.
"Shocked to hear a classical dance performer, who seems to be harbouring the rotting remnants of caste and colour-based discrimination, level such slanderous words against a creative genius like RLV Ramakrishnan. This is highly objectionable," Bindu posted on social media platform X.
Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Surendran said that in art, there is no distinction based on caste, colour, race, sex or financial status.
"Everyone in this field is above all this. And those who distinguish thus, no matter how great the throne of knowledge they may ascend, will remain ignorant. Don't use pride and arrogance to insult others. With RLV Ramakrishnan," Surendran said in a social media post, expressing solidarity with the renowned male artiste.
Kerala Kalamandalam condemned the statements of Sathyabhama. In a statement, it said that individuals who make such uncivilised remarks while associating their name with the institution bring disgrace upon it.
The institution said that it currently does not have any connection with Sathyabhama, other than that she being a former student.
The Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (Progressive Arts and Literary Organisation) also condemned the "casteist" remarks and said Ramakrishnan's contribution to the art form is invaluable.
Minister George said Sathyabhama's remarks are an insult to Kerala society itself.However, Sathyabhama vehemently defended what she said and added that she had not taken any names in the interview.
"I have not taken any names in the interview. What I have said in the interview is my opinion, and I stand by that. I don't have any regrets," she said. She even criticised the media for creating an issue out of the incident.
Expressing solidarity with Ramakrishnan, Leader of Opposition Satheesan said, "Art is important, not colour. Art is the union of humility and compassion. Art and culture die when one is insulted on the basis of colour and caste."
Protesting against Sathyabhama's remarks, Congress leader and Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph led a protest march in Chalakudy town for insulting Ramakrishnan and his late brother Mani.He also sought stern action against Sathyabhama.
DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Thursday announced that it would organise events statewide to host performances by Ramakrishnan.