Chris Rock's Mother Reacts To Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Comedian Chris Rock's mother, Rose Rock, broke her silence and reacted to actor Will Smith hitting her son during the live coverage of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony about a month after the Oscars 2022 slap incident.

Rose Rock recently appeared on WIS-TV for an interview and stated, "When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me, because when you hurt my child, you hurt me." Rose Rock went on to say that she was "really proud" of her son's reaction at the time.

However, Rose Rock, a motivational speaker and author, stated that her son Chris Rock is doing well but is still processing the incident.

When presenting an award at the Oscars in 2022, Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett- Smith's, shaved head. Will Smith was enraged, and he jumped onto the stage and smacked Chris Rock. Following this incident, the Academy announced that Will Smith will be barred from attending any events for the next ten years, including the Oscars.

Talking about the 10-year ban, Rose Rock said, "What does that mean? You don't even go every year."

Will Smith was named best actor at the 94th Academy Awards just minutes after the slapping incident at the Oscars 2022. Smith apologised to the Academy and his fellow candidates for his behaviour as he accepted his first Oscar for best actor. He didn't, however, mention Chris Rock. Later, he apologised to Chris Rock in a post on Instagram.

Now, responding to this, Rose Rock said, "I feel really bad that he never apologised. His people wrote up a piece and said, 'I apologise to Chris Rock,' but you see something like that is personal, you reach out."

Meanwhile, Smith, recently travelled to India, making his first public appearance since the incident. On Saturday, he was photographed visiting a Mumbai private airport.