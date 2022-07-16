Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chris Pratt: Not Touching 'Indiana Jones', Don't Want To Be 'Haunted' By Harrison Ford

Actor Chris Pratt has refuted rumours that he would be cast as the next Indiana Jones in the popular Disney franchise. Actor Harrison Ford plays the legendary character.

Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 1:22 pm

'Zero Dark Thirty' star Chris Pratt laughed away rumours that he was being eyed by Disney as the next Indiana Jones, saying jokingly that he fears he would be "haunted by the ghost" of Harrison Ford, who, incidentally, just turned 80, reports Deadline.

Talking to the podcaster Josh Horowitz, who asked about an article which reported the speculation, the actor joked, "I don't even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven Who? No, aren't they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?"

"All I know," Pratt continued, "is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don't even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.' And I'm like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play?"

Deadline noted that Ford is, in fact, returning to the Indiana Jones franchise for the 2023 James Mangold film. Pratt doesn't offer a flat-out denial of any previous discussions on the matter.

And yes, the 'Star Wars' legend did in fact say the words that so terrified Pratt, proclaiming on the 'Today' show in 2019, "Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."

Pratt's thoughtful appeasement of Ford's future spirit, in the words of Deadline, has lowered his risk of a haunting and upped his chances of making some pottery with him to 'Unchained Melody' when the fateful time comes.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Sidharth Malhotra, Chris Pratt Discuss Food, Fitness, Playing Military Men

Antoine Fuqua On Reuniting With Chris Pratt In 'The Terminal List': It Was Divine Order

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Chris Pratt Indiana Jones Harrison Ford Haunted Disney Josh Horowitz Chris Pratt Harrison Ford
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest