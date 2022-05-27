Friday, May 27, 2022
Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford To Return As The Legendary Archaeologist In June 2023

Actor Harrison Ford is all set to be back as Indiana Jones in the fifth instalment of the movie. The makers have now announced the release date of the movie.

Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford To Return As The Legendary Archaeologist In June 2023
Harrison Ford As Indiana Jones Instagram

Updated: 27 May 2022 8:34 pm

The much-anticipated fifth installment in the ‘Indiana Jones’ film franchise will hit the theatres on June 30, 2023, Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has announced.

According to Deadline, the actor shared the release date and first look of the last film in the movie series at the ‘Star Wars’ celebration at Anaheim, California.

He told the audience that the film is almost complete and will once again feature the music of John Williams.

Ford is returning to the role of legendary hero archaeologist for the movie, being directed by ‘Logan’ helmer James Mangold.

It also features actors Antonia Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.

‘Indiana Jones 5’ is produced by Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four movies, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

[With Inputs From PTI]

