Charanjit Ahuja, Punjabi Music Legend, Passes Away At 72: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali And Others Pay Tribute

Renowned Punjabi music legend died on Sunday after his battle with cancer
The veteran music composer had collaborated with popular Punjabi singers like the late Amar Singh Chamkila and Gurdas Mann, among others
Charanjit Ahuja is survived by his wife, Sangeeta Ahuja, and three sons
Legendary Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja breathed his last at his Mohali residence on Sunday (September 21) evening. As per reports, he had been battling throat cancer for several years and was receiving treatment at PGI Chandigarh.
Who was Charanjit Ahuja?
Ahuja, 72, composed several iconic songs for Punjabi cinema, including Kee Banu Duniyan Da (1986), Gabhroo Punjab Da (1986) and Dushmani Jattan Di (1993), among others. He also shaped the careers of many stars of the Punjabi music industry, including Amar Singh Chamkila, who went on to become a sensation. He also worked with Gurdas Mann, Sardool Sikander, Surinder Shinda and others.
Tributes pour in for Charanjit Singh
Several political leaders and celebs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Surjit Khan, Gur Kirpal Surapuri, Bai Hardeep, Sufi Balbir, Jelly, R Deep Raman, Satvinder Bagga, Bhupinder Babble, and Bil Singh, among others, have mourned the demise of the veteran composer.
Mann wrote on X, "Passing away of Charanjit Ahuja is an irreparable loss to the music industry. The melodies created by Ahuja sahib will forever rule the hearts of Punjabis. My condolences to Sachin Ahuja (son of Charanjit Ahuja), his family and his fans."
Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of the late composer, and wrote in Punjabi, “Music Di Growth Lai Jina Kam Charnjit Ahuja Ji Ne Kita Shaid Hee Kisey De Hissey Auna... Ona walon Create Kita Music sadey Nal Hai Te Hamesha Rahega. A true legend (The work done by Charanjit Ahuja Ji for the growth of Punjabi music will probably not come to anyone else's share. The music created by him is with us and will always remain).
Imtiaz Ali also wrote, "Our friend and legendary music director Charanjit Ahuja lives on in his work and our thoughts."
Singer Pammi Bai shared his picture with Charanjit Ahuja and wrote in a Facebook post, "Your musical work will always be remembered."
Charanjit Ahuja is survived by his wife, Sangeeta Ahuja, and three sons.