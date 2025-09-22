Charanjit Ahuja, Punjabi Music Legend, Passes Away At 72: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali And Others Pay Tribute

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of the late composer, and wrote in Punjabi, “Music Di Growth Lai Jina Kam Charnjit Ahuja Ji Ne Kita Shaid Hee Kisey De Hissey Auna... Ona walon Create Kita Music sadey Nal Hai Te Hamesha Rahega. A true legend (The work done by Charanjit Ahuja Ji for the growth of Punjabi music will probably not come to anyone else's share. The music created by him is with us and will always remain).