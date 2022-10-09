From Mikhail in Kaminey to his role in Rang De Basanti to Bhopa Swami in Aashram, Chandan Roy Sanyal has marked his presence across platforms. Here's a list of roles that the actor played, stuck with the viewers, and captured his versatility.

Mikhail in Kaminey

Chandan Roy Sanyal's portrayal of Mikhail in Kaminey got him recognition among celebrated filmmakers. His impeccable acting chops in Kaminey not only brought outstanding roles to him but also earned him a nomination at the Award shows for breakthrough performance of the year. Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial had been a game-changer for the actor.

Aashram

This is one series that raked in millions of streams in a matter of days. Chandan played Bhopa Swami in the show, and the scheming and manipulative right hand of Baba Nirala played by Bobby Deol was one of the highlights. The actor not only received love for the character from the critics but also from the netizens.

Bachchu Mondal in Urojahaj

Late Buddhadeb Dasgupta's masterpiece Urojahaj is a special film spearheaded by Chandan Roy Sanyal. The actor is seen in the role of Bachchu Mondal, a truly unforgettable character from his filmography. Only a remarkable actor of Chandan's range can pull off an out-of-the-box plot directed by a maverick.

Robi in Ray

Ray hit the digital screen with Chandan Roy Sanyal shining in the role of Robi, an assistant to an actor in a Vasan Bala directorial. The actor amassed glowing reviews for his portrayal of a comic and street-smart assistant to a star who envies a local godwoman hogging his share of the limelight. It is the role that fortified his position in the OTT scene and proved that no matter what the role is, he dives all in to give viewers a show they deserve

Sanak: Hope Under Siege



Chandan Roy Sanyal garnered an outpour of positive reviews for his terror-evoking performance in Sanak directed by Kanishk Varma. Establishing his command on his craft, the actor has positioned himself as a credible performer with his portrayal as Saju, a merciless and diabolical hostage-taker who masterminds a siege over a hospital. The way he dug into the villain's mental space was highly appreciated by the critics.

Woh 3 Din

Chandan's latest project Woh 3 Din is receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike. His character of Walter White in the slice-of-life is one of the best roles he has played, from his look to his body language everything is different in this film. Its will be right to call Chandan a Character Chameleon.

Chandan’s upcoming projects include Aashram Season 4, Amazon Prime’s Lakhot and Patna Shukla.