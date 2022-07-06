Cezanne Khan On Playing Chef And Love For Food In 'Appnapan'

'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actor Cezanne Khan, who is seen playing Nikhil, a celebrity chef in the show 'Appnapan -Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan', reveals why this show was the right choice for him and how his love for food helped him play chef with perfection.

On what made him choose Appnapan, he says, "I have a special connection with Balaji Telefilms because they gave me my biggest break and made me a household name. Appnapan is a family drama which is different from what I have done previously. Whenever a challenging role comes across, every actor wants to do it."

He finds his role in the show different and after reading the script, he found it intriguing and relatable. "This is something very different and I am sure people will like it because they haven't seen me do a character like this before. The story will not only tug the audience's heart but will make them connect to each and every character in the show as well because all of them have a story to tell which is quite relatable," he adds.

The 44-year-old actor says that his on-screen character Nikhil and himself in reality are complete opposites.

"My character Nikhil and I are poles apart and don't share any kind of similarities. But, one common thing that we both share is that I love to cook and enjoy eating which is the same with Nikhil as well. So, we are similar along those lines. Otherwise, both of us are quite different and that's what pulled me into doing the role because it was challenging for me to portray a character who is unlike me in every sense," he shares.

Playing a chef means that you get to be around food a lot. When asked if cooking comes naturally to him, he said, "I am not a chef but I do like to cook and more than that I am a foodie. Cooking does not come naturally to me but I don't find it difficult. I am good at chopping and making things. I am not talking about omelette and all, I can make good food like tandoori etc. I may not be great like my character but it's not like I can't cook. There have been times when I have cooked a lot of stuff. I am not bad."

On how he prepared himself for his role, the actor gives credit to Ekta R. Kapoor for making him understand his character, "Ektaa briefed us on the role. The way she had perceived the character, she explained to us properly. You are seeing your character, but the director is seeing every character. He is like the captain of the ship."

"I prefer being a director's actor till the time I don't grasp the script completely. Once I get into the game and I know the character, the push is not required," he concludes.



'Appnapana - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

[With Inputs From IANS]