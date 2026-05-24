Cannes Film Festival 2026 Full Winners List

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Cannes 2026 Full Winners List: The 2026 Cannes Film Festival saw Fjord take home the Palme d'Or, and Andreï Zviaguintsev’s Minotaur won the Grand Prix.

Cannes 2026 winners
Cannes 2026 winners Photo: Getty Images instagrammed by Festival De Cannes
Summary of this article

  • The 79th Cannes Film Festival concluded with Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord winning the prestigious Palme d'Or.

  • He becomes the 11th director to win the festival's top prize twice.

  • Grand Prix went to Andrey Zvyagintsev's Minotaur, and the Jury Prize was awarded to Valeska Grisebach's The Dreamed Adventure.

Cannes 2026: The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival concluded on Saturday, May 23, at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, awarding the best from the 22 films. The award ceremony was hosted by French actress Eye Haidara, who also hosted the opening ceremony on May 12. The jury was headed by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, alongside Chloe Zhao, Laura Wandel, Diego Cespedes, Paul Laverty, Demi Moore, Isaach de Bankole, Stellan Skarsgard and Ruth Negga.

The Palme d’Or went to Cristian Mungiu’s drama Fjord, starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, marking the Romanian director's second Palme d'Or in 19 years. In 2007, he won the coveted prize for 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days.

The Grand Prix — the festival’s second-highest award —went to Russian director Andreï Zviaguintsev’s Minotaur. Zviaguintsev. During his acceptance speech, he pleaded the Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "the butchery."

Directorial duo Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi and Paweł Pawlikowski jointly took home the Best Director Prize for La Bola Negra and Fatherland, respectively. German director Valeska Grisebach's The Dreamed Adventure won the Jury Prize.

Cristian Mungiu wins Palme d’Or for Fjord - NEON
Cannes 2026 | Romanian Director Cristian Mungiu Wins His Second Palme d’Or For Fjord

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Here's full list of winners of Cannes 2026 main competition

Palme d’Or
Fjord, Cristian Mungiu

Grand Prize
Minotaur, Andreï Zviaguintsev

Best Actress
Virginie Efira and Tao Okamo for All Of A Sudden

Best Director (tie)
Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, La Bola Negra
Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland

Jury Prize
The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach

Best Screenplay
Emmanuel Marre for A Man Of His Time (Notre Salut)

Best Actor
Emmanuel Macchia, Valentin Campagneshare for Coward

Other awards

Camera d’Or
Ben’Imana, Clémentine Dusabejambo

Short Film Palme d’Or
For The Opponents, Federico Luis.

In the festival's other award sections, Sandra Wollner’s Everytime won the Un Certain Regard prize, and the Nepali feature film Elephants in the Fog, written and directed by debut filmmaker Abinash Bikram Shah, scooped the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize. Marine Atlan’s La Gradiva bagged the Grand Prize in Critics’ Week, and Clio Barnard’s I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning took home the audience award in Directors’ Fortnight.

Sebastian Stan, left, and Renate Reinsve pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 18, 2026. - Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Cannes 2026 | Sebastian Stan And Renate Reinsve Get Emotional As Fjord Earns 10-Minute Standing Ovation

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Peter Jackson and John Travolta received honorary Palme d’Ors earlier in the festival. Barbra Streisand, who was supposed to receive her honorary Palme d’Or, cancelled her Cannes appearance due to her recovery from a knee injury.

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