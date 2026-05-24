Cannes Film Festival 2026 Full Winners List

Cannes 2026: The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival concluded on Saturday, May 23, at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, awarding the best from the 22 films. The award ceremony was hosted by French actress Eye Haidara, who also hosted the opening ceremony on May 12. The jury was headed by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, alongside Chloe Zhao, Laura Wandel, Diego Cespedes, Paul Laverty, Demi Moore, Isaach de Bankole, Stellan Skarsgard and Ruth Negga.