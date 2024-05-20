Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In A Celestial-Themed Gown With A Quirky Neckpiece For Her Third Appearance

For the past few days, Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has been unquestionably standing tall as a fashion icon, making headlines with her impeccable style. Currently attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera, she has been captivating audiences with her charming gowns as she graces the red carpet.
Making her third appearance at this year’s festival on May 19, the actress attended the premiere of the musical crime comedy, ‘Emilia Perez,’ which stars Karla Sofía Gascon, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Edgar Ramirez, among others.
The ‘Hate Story 4’ actress wowed with her appearance, stepping onto the red carpet in a custom stunning royal blue gown crafted by renowned Polish designer Sylwia Romaniuk. The gown showcased a captivating array of celestial bodies intricately drawn across its fabric, complemented by its elegant off-shoulder fit.
However, it was her necklace that caught attention. She accessorized with a custom-made dancing fish necklace from Lamar Quise Jewellery, which had a unique pink and silver ombre effect and featured a small heart-shaped sapphire along with statement rings and bangles. She shared some close-up snaps of the unique neck piece.
The actress completed her look with glamorous makeup, including peachy lips, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a messy top-knot bun hairstyle. Captioning all her posts, she wrote, “77th Festival de Cannes 2024 at the premiere of #EmiliaPerez along with #SelenaGomez. Custom gown : Polish designer @sylwiaromaniuk_couture & custom dancing fish necklace : @lamarquisejewellery @pavitgujraldesigns”
Earlier, the actress graced the red carpet for the screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ and donned a stunning hot red gown, which surely turned heads.
Additionally, at the opening ceremony of the film festival, she made another noteworthy appearance, dazzling audiences in a breathtaking pink-ruffled gown.
Her impeccable fashion sense is only adding a touch of glamour to the prestigious event.