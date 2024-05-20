Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In A Celestial-Themed Gown With A Quirky Neckpiece For Her Third Appearance

Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of 'Emilia Perez' as she made her third appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Instagram
Urvashi Rautela's Third Appearance at Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For the past few days, Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has been unquestionably standing tall as a fashion icon, making headlines with her impeccable style. Currently attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera, she has been captivating audiences with her charming gowns as she graces the red carpet.

Making her third appearance at this year’s festival on May 19, the actress attended the premiere of the musical crime comedy, ‘Emilia Perez,’ which stars Karla Sofía Gascon, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Edgar Ramirez, among others.

The ‘Hate Story 4’ actress wowed with her appearance, stepping onto the red carpet in a custom stunning royal blue gown crafted by renowned Polish designer Sylwia Romaniuk. The gown showcased a captivating array of celestial bodies intricately drawn across its fabric, complemented by its elegant off-shoulder fit.

However, it was her necklace that caught attention. She accessorized with a custom-made dancing fish necklace from Lamar Quise Jewellery, which had a unique pink and silver ombre effect and featured a small heart-shaped sapphire along with statement rings and bangles. She shared some close-up snaps of the unique neck piece.

The actress completed her look with glamorous makeup, including peachy lips, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a messy top-knot bun hairstyle. Captioning all her posts, she wrote, “77th Festival de Cannes 2024 at the premiere of #EmiliaPerez along with #SelenaGomez. Custom gown : Polish designer @sylwiaromaniuk_couture & custom dancing fish necklace : @lamarquisejewellery @pavitgujraldesigns”

Earlier, the actress graced the red carpet for the screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ and donned a stunning hot red gown, which surely turned heads.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2024 - Instagram
Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In A Shimmery Red Gown By A Tunisian Designer On The Red Carpet

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Additionally, at the opening ceremony of the film festival, she made another noteworthy appearance, dazzling audiences in a breathtaking pink-ruffled gown.

Urvashi Rautela And Namita Thapar - Instagram
Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In A Plunging Hot Pink Gown, ‘Shark Tank India’ Judge Namita Thapar Makes Her Debut

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Her impeccable fashion sense is only adding a touch of glamour to the prestigious event.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi After Iran President's Helicopter Crash, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Iranians
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Delhi Logs 47.8 Deg C, Highest In Country, Red Alert On For Heatwave; Warning In Kerala Over Rain | Weather Wrap
  4. Carnatic Cauldron: BJP Faces Uphill Battle In South India’s Elections
  5. Will Raja Bhaiya’s Neutrality Sway Voters As Kaushambi Goes To Polls In The Fifth Phase?
Entertainment News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar Casts First Vote As An Indian Citizen, Says 'Want My India Strong'
  2. Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In A Celestial-Themed Gown With A Quirky Neckpiece For Her Third Appearance
  3. Cannes 2024: AR Rahman Unveils Music Documentary Titled 'Headhunting To Beatboxing', Shares First Look Poster
  4. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  5. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  2. NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Fractures Hand In Game 7 Loss To Indiana Pacers
  3. US Classic: Simone Biles Dazzles In Comeback While Gabby Douglas Exits After Unsteady Start
  4. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Lando Norris Excited To See Mclaren Challenging Red Bull In F1 This Season
  5. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Dayal's Comeback Story, 'How Are You Now, Maa?' After Thrilling Final Over
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Crash, Say State Media
  2. Iran President Chopper Crash: With Raisi's Fate Uncertain, Focus On Temporary Successor Mohammad Mokhber | Who Is He
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Located, Rescue Teams Move Towards Wreckage, Say Reports| Top Updates
  4. 'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi After Iran President's Helicopter Crash, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Iranians
  5. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Located, Rescue Teams Move Towards Wreckage, Say Reports| Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Actors, Politicians Queue Up To Vote In Mumbai; PM Holds Roadshow In Odisha
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray