Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In A Plunging Hot Pink Gown, ‘Shark Tank India’ Judge Namita Thapar Makes Her Debut

Urvashi Rautela and Namita Thapar managed to make heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Urvashi Rautela And Namita Thapar Photo: Instagram
A host of Indian celebrities including Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, will be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes 2024. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Deepti Sadhwani too has walked the Canned red carpet. Now adding to the excitement, Urvashi Rautela, who is a regular at Cannes, has also reached France for the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing her first look from day 1 of Cannes 2024, the actor shared a picture of herself in a hot pink gown, with a ruffled tulle shrug. The outfit, which was custom-made by celebrity designers Khaled and Marwan, had a plunging neckline with rhinestones embedded on the edges. She completed her look with a jeweled headband on her golden brown hair. She captioned it as, “Festival de Cannes 2024 OPENING CEREMONY with my ultimate fav #MERYLSTREEP.”

Not just her, ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar too made her debut at Cannes on day 2 of the festival. She marked her presence at the premiere of Chris Hemsworth-starrer ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’. On Wednesday, she also shared a bunch of photos of her Cannes debut in a mint green gown with leg slit and a long train. The outfit was created by Lebanese fashion designer Elio Abou Fayssal. 

Speaking to Brut India before walking the Cannes red carpet, Namita said that it feels ‘wonderful’ to be part of the event. She said, Look at the vibe, there is fashion, there is movies, there is music. It is just brilliant being here; enjoying it." About her dress, she said, “I love the colour because it is so different. It is a colour that I have never worn before. I just hope that I can manage this long train, but I am having fun... I pray I don't trip over it (her gown) on the red carpet.”

Meanwhile, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai left Mumbai to attend the festival and so has Kiara Advani, who is all set for her Cannes debut. 

