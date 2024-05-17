Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In A Shimmery Red Gown By A Tunisian Designer On The Red Carpet

As she attended the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis,’ she made sure to turn heads at the French Rivera in a shimmery gown, custom designed by a Tunisian label, Souhir El Gabsi. The gown was strapless and had intricate red sequins on a nude base. The figure-hugging silhouette flowed down to the floor with a small train. The most eye-catching part of the dress was the big, satin red sleeves that made her look even more elegant. She finished off her look with a lip-shaped bag, decorated with red and silver sequins.