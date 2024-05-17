Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In A Shimmery Red Gown By A Tunisian Designer On The Red Carpet

Actress Urvashi Rautela dazzled in a stunning red gown for her second red carpet appearance at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Following her memorable entrance in a pink ruffle gown during the opening ceremony, she gave audiences another unforgettable look.
As she attended the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis,’ she made sure to turn heads at the French Rivera in a shimmery gown, custom designed by a Tunisian label, Souhir El Gabsi. The gown was strapless and had intricate red sequins on a nude base. The figure-hugging silhouette flowed down to the floor with a small train. The most eye-catching part of the dress was the big, satin red sleeves that made her look even more elegant. She finished off her look with a lip-shaped bag, decorated with red and silver sequins.
She took to her Instagram to drop stunning photos. Take a look here:
Before stepping onto the red carpet, the ‘Hate Story 4’ actress even interacted with some fans. Brut India shared a video of her blowing flying kisses into the camera and making heart signs at the event. Have a look:
Netizens took to the comments section to praise her fashionable appearance. One wrote, “She is looking like a million dollar. Even the people behind her are appreciating her. Just see the man who nods his head and says nice.” Another wrote, “Looks like she is the red carpet.” One more also said, “She looks stunning.” A netizen labeled her a “Real life Barbie girl.”
Following the opening ceremony on Tuesday, the actress shared several photos and videos showcasing her luxurious outfit for the evening: a stunning pink ruffled gown, which also fans were in awe of.
The 77th Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 14 with a spectacular showcase of glamour and talent at the Grand Theatre Lumiere in the beautiful French city. The festival is set to conclude on May 25.