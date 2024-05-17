Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In A Shimmery Red Gown By A Tunisian Designer On The Red Carpet

On Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela turned heads in a shimmery, off-shoulder gown, custom designed by Souhir El Gabsi.

Instagram
Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Urvashi Rautela dazzled in a stunning red gown for her second red carpet appearance at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Following her memorable entrance in a pink ruffle gown during the opening ceremony, she gave audiences another unforgettable look.

As she attended the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis,’ she made sure to turn heads at the French Rivera in a shimmery gown, custom designed by a Tunisian label, Souhir El Gabsi. The gown was strapless and had intricate red sequins on a nude base. The figure-hugging silhouette flowed down to the floor with a small train. The most eye-catching part of the dress was the big, satin red sleeves that made her look even more elegant. She finished off her look with a lip-shaped bag, decorated with red and silver sequins.

She took to her Instagram to drop stunning photos. Take a look here:

Before stepping onto the red carpet, the ‘Hate Story 4’ actress even interacted with some fans. Brut India shared a video of her blowing flying kisses into the camera and making heart signs at the event. Have a look:

Netizens took to the comments section to praise her fashionable appearance. One wrote, “She is looking like a million dollar. Even the people behind her are appreciating her. Just see the man who nods his head and says nice.” Another wrote, “Looks like she is the red carpet.” One more also said, “She looks stunning.” A netizen labeled her a “Real life Barbie girl.”

Following the opening ceremony on Tuesday, the actress shared several photos and videos showcasing her luxurious outfit for the evening: a stunning pink ruffled gown, which also fans were in awe of.

Urvashi Rautela And Namita Thapar - Instagram
Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In A Plunging Hot Pink Gown, ‘Shark Tank India’ Judge Namita Thapar Makes Her Debut

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The 77th Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 14 with a spectacular showcase of glamour and talent at the Grand Theatre Lumiere in the beautiful French city. The festival is set to conclude on May 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Was Shyam Rangeela's Nomination From Varanasi Rejected?
  2. 15 Fall Ill After Inhaling Gas In Prawn Processing
  3. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  4. Odisha: Congress Candidate Arrested For Assaulting Business Rival
  5. TMC Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Cooch Behar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Rabb Se Hai Dua’ Actor Tanish Mahendru Reveals His Original Passion Was Cricket
  2. Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Talks About Trolling Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: We Must Never Be Unkind
  3. Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In A Shimmery Red Gown By A Tunisian Designer On The Red Carpet
  4. 'Never Let Go' Trailer Review: Halle Berry Protects Her Sons From Evil In This Survival Thriller
  5. Ed Sheeran Tells Kapil Sharma He Wanted To Be An Actor; Recalls Auditioning For TV Show
Sports News
  1. German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  3. A-League: Three Players Arrested Over Alleged Match-Fixing
  4. Archer Deepika Kumari To Train In Korea Ahead Of World Qualifiers
  5. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Senior UN, Indian Embassy, Israeli Govt Officials Pay Homage To Ex-Indian Army Officer Killed In Gaza
  2. Malaysia: Man Kills 2 Officers At Police Station In Suspected Jemaah Islamiyah Attack
  3. Teen Dies After Participating In Paqui's Spicy Tortilla Chip Challenge: Autopsy
  4. North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile Day After US-South Korea's Fighter Jet Drill
  5. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup