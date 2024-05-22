Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening

The 77th Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 14 with a buzz of excitement. Notable figures from the worlds of fashion and entertainment came together for this prestigious annual event. Amidst the glitz and glamour, many noteworthy films have been chosen for screening as well as selected for competition under different categories. One such film is ‘Santosh,’ which made its premiere, representing India in cinema at a global level.
Director Sandhya Suri’s thought-provoking thriller film, ‘Santosh,’ has been chosen as an official selection in the Un Certain Regard category at the Film Festival, and was screened on May 21. Starring Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar, and Sanjay Bishnoi in pivotal roles, the film promises an intense and captivating narrative and compelling performances.
Just a couple of hours ago, the official Instagram account of the Festival de Cannes shared some captivating images featuring the star-studded cast of the film alongside the talented filmmaker. Sharing glimpses from the photo call that happened ahead of the screening, they captioned it, “SANTOSH – SANDHYA SURI. Avec l’ équipe du film / With the film crew. Shahana Goswami, Sandhya Suri, Sunita Rajwar & Sanjay Bishnoi.”
‘Santosh’ delves into the life and challenges of its protagonist, Santosh, a young and new widow, who assumes her late husband’s role as a police constable. As she enters this unfamiliar territory, she teams up with a feminist inspector to probe a mysterious case, only to confront the gritty truths of law enforcement in rural India. Surrounded by corruption and bias, Santosh’s idealism collides with the harsh realities of her profession.
Early reviews for ‘Santosh’ have been overwhelmingly positive, with the cast being heavily praised for their performances. Notably, Variety has reported that Metrograph Pictures has secured the North American rights to the film following its world premiere in the esteemed Un Certain Regard section.