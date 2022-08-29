Canadian City Markham Names Street After AR Rahman, He Says ‘Never Imagined This Ever In My Life’

Celebrated musician AR Rahman is currently in Canada for his music tour, and has been sharing details about it on his social media platforms. Now the city of Markham in Ontario, Canada has honoured him by naming a street after him, and AR Rahman shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony.

In his post, he said that he now feels more responsible to keep working hard and inspiring people, despite completing three decades in the Indian film industry earlier this month.

Sharing a note for the authorities of Markham in Ontario, Canada on Twitter, Rahman wrote, "I never imagined this ever in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada (Frank Scarpitt) and counsellors, Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada. "I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring, not to get tired and not to retire yet. Even if I get tired I'll remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect with, more bridges to cross.”

The multiple award-winning musician also shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony on social media.

.

"The name AR Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of the merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all the people living in Canada. God bless you all," the 55-year old musician added.

Rahman also thanked the people of his homeland India and his collaborators. "I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, who gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean.”

AR Rahman’s upcoming films include ‘Cobra’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’.