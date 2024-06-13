'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years

Finally, the wait is over! Actor Sunny Deol has official confirmed 'Border 2'. Sunny has kept his promise that he made 27 years ago as a soldier. On Thursday, June 13, Sunny shared the announcement video that has got his fans excited.
Sharing the announcement video of 'Border 2' on his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol wrote, ''Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India’s biggest war film, #Border2 (sic)''. He added, ''Produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh''.
Watch 'Border 2' announcement video here.