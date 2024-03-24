Art & Entertainment

Blackpink's 'How You Like That' First K-pop Performance Video To Cross 1.6 Billion You Tube Views

K-pop all-girls superband Blackpink have reached a new milestone as their track 'How You Like That' is now the first performance video to cross 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

Blackpink Photo: Nation Thailand
As per their agency YG Entertainment, Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube. This marks approximately three years and eight months since its release on July 6, 2020, making it the first record of its kind for a K-pop dance video, reports allkpop.com.

With this achievement, the superband now holds a total of four videos on YouTube with over 1.6 billion views each.

Other music videos from the superband such as 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' (2.1 billion views), 'Kill This Love' (1.9 billion views), and 'BOOMBAYAH' (1.6 billion views) had touched the same milestone.

Blackpink consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. The band is considered the most successful Korean girl group.

