CinemaCon is now taking place in Las Vegas, so there has been a flood of intriguing movie news this week. Actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, was in attendance yesterday (April 27) and offered some exciting news regarding his next DC film, 'Black Adam'.

Fans were treated to new posters and a trailer description. Johnson wrapped up the Warner Bros. panel, which ComicBook.com was there for.

During the event, the actor provided some fun behind-the-scenes information regarding the development of Black Adam, including the fact that the picture was largely inspired by Clint Eastwood's classic, 'Dirty Harry'.

"When I met (director Jaume Collet-Serra) four or five years ago, he asked, 'Who is your favourite actor of all time?' 'Clint Eastwood,' I said.

He further said, "'I'm delighted you mentioned that because I regard Black Adam as the Dirty Harry of the superhero world,' he says. And (Dirty Harry) was our North Star in many respects. It has definitely been a dream come true, and I can't wait for you to watch the film. I believe that by the time 'Black Adam' is released in the autumn, at the end of October if we do our job properly – and we will do our thing extremely well – the world will be ready for Black Adam. So I can't wait much longer.”

Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) plays Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Charlie's Angels) plays Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) plays Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) plays Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) plays Doctor Fat.

"I can tell you about Black Adam that we made a great movie and a little bit of footage that we did a show in that tease... Fans went f*cing crazy! F-ing nuts! It was just so cool to see," "Johnson recently revealed to Variety. "I also think it's an exciting time at DC with Seven Bucks [Productions], Walter Hamada, and for what we plan on doing in the world of 'DC'. It's an exciting time, so you can feel it, and it's good.”

"You only have one shot out of the gate to properly construct these characters," Johnson told Total Film (via GamesRadar). "We paid attention to some of the issues that previous films had suffered in the realm of DC, and what, understandably, made a lot of fans upset and pissed – and, as a fan, I was one of them."

'Black Adam' is set to be released in theatres on October 21.