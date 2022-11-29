Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Israeli Filmmaker's Criticism Of Kashmir Files

BJP's Amit Malviya on Tuesday compared Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's condemnation of 'The Kashmir Files' to the denial of Holocaust, the killing of millions of Jews by Hitler's regime.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 12:02 pm

The party's IT department head said, "For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called Schindler's List a propaganda, just like some are doing to Kashmir Files. Truth eventually triumphs, no matter what."  

He noted that the Israeli ambassador has responded to Lapid's criticism of 'The Kashmir Files', a movie that highlights the violence and sufferings inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits after militancy erupted in the Valley.

Israeli filmmaker Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), had on Monday described the film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Nadav Lapid Amit Malviya The Kashmir Files
