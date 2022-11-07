Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Bindu Madhavi Calls Kamal Haasan 'A True Gentleman'

Ace director Shankar, Mammootty and Mohanlal and Bindu Madhavi are among those who joined scores of fans from across the country in greeting actor Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan, Bindu Madhavi
Kamal Haasan, Bindu Madhavi Instagram

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 6:32 pm

Ace director Shankar, Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal and actress Bindu Madhavi are among those who joined scores of fans from across the country in greeting actor Kamal Haasan, who celebrates his birthday on Monday. 

Taking to Twitter, Mammootty posted a picture of himself with Kamal and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Kamal Haasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always."

Actor Mohanlal too wished the Ulaganayagan 'a happy birthday' on Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!"

Ace director Shankar, who is at present working with Kamal Haasan on his upcoming film, 'Indian 2', wrote, "Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent Kamal Haasan sir a very Happy Birthday."

Several other actors and actresses too wished the iconic Tamil star on his birthday as he turned 68.

Actress Bindu Madhavi, who posted a picture of Kamal Haasan dancing with her, wrote, "In this world of glitz and glamour, where there are men all around... You Sir, are a true Gentleman. Happy birthday Kamal sir. You know how to make a lady feel special."

