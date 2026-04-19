Bhoot Bangla Box Office Day 2: Crosses ₹60 Crore Worldwide

Bhoot Bangla box office collection crosses Rs 60 crore worldwide in two days. The Akshay Kumar film sees strong growth, outperforming recent releases and building momentum at the box office.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Bhoot Bangla
Bhoot Bangla box office collection crosses Rs 60 crore worldwide Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhoot Bangla box office collection crosses Rs 60.50 crore worldwide in 2 days.

  • Film records Rs 35 crore India net with strong Saturday growth surge.

  • Akshay Kumar film outperforms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening weekend numbers.

The Bhoot Bangla box office collection has crossed Rs 60 crore worldwide in just two days, marking a strong comeback for the Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan collaboration. The horror-comedy has quickly found its footing, driven by nostalgia and a noticeable spike in weekend footfalls.

After a steady opening, the film picked up pace on its second day, indicating strong audience interest and positive early reception.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection sees massive Saturday growth

The film witnessed a sharp jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 19 crore in India net alone. This pushed its two-day domestic net total to Rs 35 crore. In terms of gross numbers, the film has reached around Rs 42 crore in India.

International markets have also contributed significantly, adding Rs 18.50 crore to the tally. This takes the overall worldwide gross to Rs 60.50 crore, placing the film among the strongest openers in its genre this year.

Bhooth Bangla earns over Rs 10 crore on Day 1 - Instagram
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Early paid previews had already hinted at this momentum, contributing Rs 3.50 crore ahead of the official release.

Akshay Kumar film outpaces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening

Trade observers have noted that Bhoot Bangla has managed to outperform the early numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had opened at Rs 14.50 crore on its first day. The current film has shown a steadier upward trend, especially through the weekend.

Related Content
Bhooth Bangla earns over Rs 10 crore on Day 1 - Instagram
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore
Still - IMDB
Bhooth Bangla Review | Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Juvenile Reunion Shows No Mercy For Audiences
Bhooth Bangla Twitter review - X
Bhooth Bangla X Review: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Horror Comedy Garners Mixed Reactions From Netizens
Bhooth Bangla box office prediction for Day 1 - Instagram
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Prediction: Here’s How Much Akshay Kumar-Starrer Horror Comedy Is Expected To Earn On Day 1
Related Content

However, comparisons with larger horror-comedy hits remain. Films like Stree 2 and Thamma still hold stronger opening benchmarks, leaving room for Bhoot Bangla to grow further.

Still - IMDB
Bhooth Bangla Review | Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Juvenile Reunion Shows No Mercy For Audiences

BY Debanjan Dhar

The film’s appeal also lies in the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, a pairing known for delivering popular comedies over the years. The supporting cast, including Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jisshu Sengupta, has added to its wide audience reach.

As Sunday bookings continue to show strength, the coming days will determine whether the film can sustain its pace and close the gap with the genre’s biggest hits.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

  2. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Super Kings Stumble Under Pressure As Sunrisers Seal 10-Run Win

  3. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Betters Own Fastest Fifty Record For SunRisers Hyderabad

  4. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq Set Up Lahore Qalandars' 32-Run Win Over Rawalpindiz

  5. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: KL Rahul c Virat Kohli b Krunal Pandya - Watch Viral Moment

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  2. Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Makes For A High-Voltage Battle Ground As SIR Deletions Court Controversy

  3. Modi Attacks Opposition as Anti-Women: 'Nari Shakti has been Taken for Granted'

  4. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  5. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Iran Reimposes Hormuz Curbs, Fires on Passing Ships

  2. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  5. Outlook Explainer: The Delimitation Bill And The PoK Question

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy