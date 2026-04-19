Bhoot Bangla Box Office Day 2: Crosses ₹60 Crore Worldwide

Summary of this article
Bhoot Bangla box office collection crosses Rs 60.50 crore worldwide in 2 days.
Film records Rs 35 crore India net with strong Saturday growth surge.
Akshay Kumar film outperforms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening weekend numbers.
The Bhoot Bangla box office collection has crossed Rs 60 crore worldwide in just two days, marking a strong comeback for the Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan collaboration. The horror-comedy has quickly found its footing, driven by nostalgia and a noticeable spike in weekend footfalls.
After a steady opening, the film picked up pace on its second day, indicating strong audience interest and positive early reception.
Bhoot Bangla box office collection sees massive Saturday growth
The film witnessed a sharp jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 19 crore in India net alone. This pushed its two-day domestic net total to Rs 35 crore. In terms of gross numbers, the film has reached around Rs 42 crore in India.
International markets have also contributed significantly, adding Rs 18.50 crore to the tally. This takes the overall worldwide gross to Rs 60.50 crore, placing the film among the strongest openers in its genre this year.
Early paid previews had already hinted at this momentum, contributing Rs 3.50 crore ahead of the official release.
Akshay Kumar film outpaces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening
Trade observers have noted that Bhoot Bangla has managed to outperform the early numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had opened at Rs 14.50 crore on its first day. The current film has shown a steadier upward trend, especially through the weekend.
However, comparisons with larger horror-comedy hits remain. Films like Stree 2 and Thamma still hold stronger opening benchmarks, leaving room for Bhoot Bangla to grow further.
The film’s appeal also lies in the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, a pairing known for delivering popular comedies over the years. The supporting cast, including Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jisshu Sengupta, has added to its wide audience reach.
As Sunday bookings continue to show strength, the coming days will determine whether the film can sustain its pace and close the gap with the genre’s biggest hits.