The Dark Knight is enroute to Mexico and no wall can stop it from doing so as the 'greatest detective' is set to get a Mexican animated feature-length film titled 'Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios' (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires).

Streaming service HBO Max Latin America has ordered the said original animated film, reports Deadline.

The animated feature comes from Warner Bros Animation and DC in partnership with Anima and Chatrone. According to Deadline, the news was unveiled at the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl - a young Aztec boy - experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by Spanish Conquistadors. Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of imminent danger.

Using the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, as a lair, Yohualli trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spaniard invasion, protect Moctezuma's temple, and avenge his father's death.

Horacio Garcia Rojas, who has starred on series including 'Narcos: Mexico', 'La Reina Del Sur' and 'Coyotl', will voice the lead character of Yohualli Coatl. Juan Meza-LeAn serves as director, Jos C. Garca de Letona, Aaron D. Berger, Carina Schulze and Fernando De Fuentes as producers of the film, which will be produced entirely in Mexico, feature local talent and showcase the region's abundant art. Sam Register and Tomis Yankelevich serve as executive producers.

Deadline further states that Alejandro Daz Barriga, a consultant specialising in Mesoamerican studies and ethnic history of Mexico and the Andean region, will work with the creative team to ensure that the indigenous representation portrayed in the film is appropriate and relevant.

[With Inputs From IANS]