Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Barkha Singh On Playing Brides In 'Masaba Masaba 2', 'The Great Wedding Of Munnes'

Actress Barkha Singh has talked about portraying two different brides in 'Masaba Masaba 2' and 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'. She finds it a coincidence that both the shows were released around the same time and had her in wedding outfits.

Barkha Singh
Barkha Singh Instagram: @barkhasingh0308

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 2:56 pm

Actress Barkha Singh has talked about portraying two different brides in 'Masaba Masaba 2' and 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'. She finds it a coincidence that both the shows were released around the same time and had her in wedding outfits.

Barkha as Aisha in 'Masaba Masaba 2' and as Maahi in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' were poles apart when it comes to their personality. Mastering both these bridal looks, Barkha Singh shares insights on how she ace both of her characters.

The actress mentions, "It was sheer coincidence that both released around the same time and both portray me as a bride. However, both are very different from each other. Aisha in Masaba Masaba is a modern independent girl who is confident, unapologetically cold, yet has a warm heart. I wanted to strike a balance between being subtle and owning the space as the scenes required her to do."

Barkha adds: "Mahi, on the other hand from 'The great weddings of Munnes' is a family-oriented girl from UP who falls in love with the simplicity and honesty of Munnes."

Related stories

Barkha Singh: 'The Great Wedding Of Munnes' Is A Very Special Show For Me

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh Come Together For 'The Great Weddings Of Munnes'

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

"She is a vivacious character and required me to not be too subtle with my performance. I loved being both brides that were both so different from the kind of bride I'd be in real life!"

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Barkha Singh Masaba Masaba Season 2 The Great Weddings Of Munnes Weddings Bride Bridal Looks Netflix Voot Select
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens