Barkha Singh: I’ve Been A Huge Fan Of Telugu Cinema, They’re A Perfect Blend Of Action, Masala Entertainers

Barkha Singh has been quite popular on social media. Even her performances in films like ‘Maja Ma’ have been greatly appreciated. Now, she has opened up about wanting to go down south and do more films in the Southern film industries.
In a recent interview, Barkha Singh was asked about if she had interest in doing regional projects, which are more language-agnostic, and she then expressed her desire to work down South. “I was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and I keep going there very often. I have been a huge fan of Telugu cinema. They are a perfect blend of action, masala entertainers… something that really excites me,” said Barkha Singh.
Advertisement
Adding on to the same, she said, “After exploring different genres across the Hindi industry, I would love to be a part of South and Pan-Indian films and shows. With the kind of entertaining, thrilling content coming from there, I aspire to explore content across the Tamil and Telugu industry.”
Advertisement
But are there projects from South Cinema which she has already signed? “I have a few scripts coming in from the industry but I am yet to find a story that I would like to be a part of, with the right mix of entertainment, thrill, and storyline. For me, the character holds more importance but if the story gets on the edge of the seat, why not,” said Barkha Singh.
Advertisement
On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Maja Ma’ where she shared screen space with Madhuri Dixit. She will next be seen in ‘A Legal Affair’. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the project, which also stars Angad Bedi in a prominent role. It is an official adaptation of the popular Korean series, ‘Suspicious Partner’.