Art & Entertainment

Barbara Alyn Woods Says 'One Tree Hill' Cast Is 'All On Board' For A Reunion

Actress Barbara Alyn Woods says that a ‘One Tree Hill’, which had a decade-long run with more than 180 episodes, reunion may not be completely out of the cards.

IANS
IANS

February 16, 2024

Barbara Alyn Woods Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Actress Barbara Alyn Woods says that a ‘One Tree Hill’, which had a decade-long run with more than 180 episodes, reunion may not be completely out of the cards.

Talking to etonline.com, the actress, who played the titular character of Deb Scott, opened up about how her ‘One Tree Hill’ "family" has maintained staying in touch for so long.

"We all kept in touch -- unlike other shows where they say 'We're family, we're going to keep in touch', we actually have," Woods said.

‘One Tree Hill’ aired from 2003 to 2012. The cast included names such as Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz.

Advertisement

Woods said it’s the closeness of the cast to this day, 12 years from the series finale, as well the resurgence of the drama, that could be to thank if and when the cast is brought back for a spinoff or a series.

"I have no idea what’s going on, but if there wasn’t some sort of spinoff or something, I would be so surprised," the actress said.

Advertisement

She added: "Because we’re all on board, we’re all friends, it would be the most fun show anybody has ever been on."

She added that as the show continues to find a new audience through Netflix, Hulu and other online platforms, the cast feels the pressure to deliver to both the old and new fans and reciprocate the love they feel even now.

Advertisement

"I feel very fortunate. Not only has the show had this major resurgence – I actually think it’s bigger now than it was when it aired," the actress said. "We just need to keep going, this thing is not going to die.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement