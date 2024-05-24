Art & Entertainment

'Bajrang Aur Ali' Trailer Presents Unbreakable Bond Between A Hindu And A Muslim

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Bajrang Aur Ali' was unveiled on Friday, offering a glimpse into the friendship between two men who practice different faiths.

YouTube
Still from 'Bajrang aur Ali' trailer Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Their bond is tested as they navigate through life's twists and turns, as hatred slowly sinks into society.

The trailer showcases the beauty of a friendship between a Hindu and a Muslim, with the movie focusing on how the nation belongs to every single Indian, irrespective of caste, creed, and religion.

Talking about his film, actor-director Jaiveer said: "I am thrilled and incredibly proud to announce that the trailer for 'Bajrang Aur Ali' is now live! This film has been a labour of love and passion, crafted with the utmost dedication. I am confident it will resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring both thought and unity."

“‘Bajrang Aur Ali’ is designed to unite our nation, spreading love and positivity. I believe everyone who sees this film will leave the theatre feeling uplifted and proud. I humbly ask for your support and love for ‘Bajrang Aur Ali’. It's the film our nation needs at this moment. Let's make it a resounding success together,” he added.

The film stars Jaiveer as Bajrang and Sachin Parikh as Ali. The music for the film is composed by Yug Bhusal, with vocals by veteran singers Udit Narayan and Daler Mehndi.

Written and directed by Jaiveer, the film is produced by UtterUp Films. 'Bajrang Aur Ali' is set to release in theatres on June 7.

