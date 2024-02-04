Babil Khan Calls Out Poonam Pandey For Faking Her Death: This Is The Worst Way To Raise Awareness About Cancer

It all started when Poonam Pandey’s team took to her Instagram page to announce that she had passed away after battling cervical cancer. Her team wrote, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”