Poonam Pandey has taken the world by storm. The actor faked her death in order to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Her actions have been condemned by many stars from the industry. The latest Bollywood actor to call her out is Babil Khan. The ‘Qala’ actor penned a note where he condemned her publicity stunt.
Babil Khan Calls Out Poonam Pandey For Faking Her Death: This Is The Worst Way To Raise Awareness About Cancer
Babil Khan took to his Instagram Stories and penned a long note where he slammed Poonam Pandey for her actions. He said that it was done in a distasteful manner, and it has left him feeling angry. He called her out for using death to create awareness. He called it the “worst way’ to spread awareness about cancer.
The actor wrote, “I don't know what the fu*k that was about Poonam Pandey's demise, but it just feels wrong. I'm trying not to care but it is making me feel really angry. Awareness can be spread; faking statements of death should not be something that we rely upon to do so as individuals in a collective society. (Bro long story short, this is the worst way to raise awareness about cancer and my intuition roars sensing malice) PLEASE DONT FU*K WITH CANCER AWARENESS.”
It all started when Poonam Pandey’s team took to her Instagram page to announce that she had passed away after battling cervical cancer. Her team wrote, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”
However, the next day, Poonam Pandey posted a video where she said that she was alive, and she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Since then, she has been called out by celebrities.