Poonam Pandey On Faking Her Death: I Don’t Need Publicity

Actress and model Poonam Pandey, who is currently facing a lot of backlash on the Internet for faking her death in order to raise awareness about cervical cancer, has issued a statement addressing the flak.

She said that she has not done this for publicity and that she doesn’t need publicity. As per her, this was done for a "good cause."

Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself defending her action of faking her death to get people to talk about cervical cancer. She said that she is not being insensitive in this case as she has seen her mother suffering from throat cancer, and she knows how tough the battle is.