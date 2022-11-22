Ayushmann Khurrana Joins Global Icon David Beckham For Raising Child Rights Awareness

Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with global icons like David Beckham, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos, Andriy Shevchenko, and Cafu to raise awareness about child rights across the world.

"We must all make sure that discrimination based on gender becomes a thing of the past and that every girl is treated with the same value and worth by her family and community as any boy. We can begin by disrupting gender stereotypes in our own lives. Small changes add up over time to make things better," he said.

"We must ensure that we look at boys and girls in the same light and provide equal access to everything for the girls. Today, our girls are making our country proud in every field, they are shattering glass ceilings. So, let's provide them with everything that they need to excel and, in turn, change the narrative."

He added further: "The prevalence of violence against children is widely recognized. We need to raise awareness about this problem by bringing the issue of violence against children into the open."

"As the face of UNICEF's global campaign, EVAC - ending violence against children - I have been working for the past two years to raise awareness on child rights. It is amazing to see these huge global icons join this initiative to bring to light how gender discrimination must be put an end to have a better society across countries," he concluded.

On the work front, Ayushmann has impressed everyone with his action avatar in the trailer of his upcoming thriller 'An Action Hero.' It releases on December 2.