As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

Recently when the film crossed Rs. 100 crore at the box-office, Karthi penned an emotional note to the cast and crew.

Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will have an ensemble cast.
Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will have an ensemble cast. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 7:22 am

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' starring  Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others is creating new records with box office numbers every day. According to latest numbers, the film earned Rs. 200 crore at the worldwide box office within three days.

Producers Lyca Productions shared that the film has grossed Rs 200 crores worldwide, “Marching on and making history! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the audience who’ve been showering us with love ❤️ ✨ Catch #PS1 in theatres near you!”

With the new numbers, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has beaten all Tamil releases this year in terms of first weekend collections including Ajith’s 'Valimai' and Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram'. It is also the third fastest film to achieve the milestone in the Tamil cinema alongside Rajinikanth’s '2PointO' and Kabali.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan shared the worldwide gross figures (which also include ticket price and entertainment tax) on Monday morning. He also shared how much the film made in Tamil Nadu — the Mani Ratnam film earned Rs 22.51 crore on Day 3, bringing its collection to Rs 69.71 crore.

Recently when the film crossed Rs. 100 crore at the box-office, Karthi penned an emotional note to the cast and crew of the film. “Words cannot express the immense gratitude I feel for this experience and magnificent journey as Vanthiyethavan. First and foremost, a big salute and all respects to Amarar Kalki for creating this magical epic, Ponniyin Selvan. A million thanks to our Mani sir for pursuing it all these years and crafting this unforgettable masterpiece. To Ravivarman sir, for being the driving force on sets and giving us never seen before stunning visuals. To our treasure, AR Rahman for making us ecstatic with his music,” he had written, and also thanked ‘fabulous actors and respected seniors’.

Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Karthi Trisha
