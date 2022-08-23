Aryan Khan Breaks Social Media Hiatus, Posts Instagram Pictures With Siblings

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has posted his first social media update since the 2021 drug bust case where he was arrested on charges of possessing banned narcotic substances.



Taking to his Instagram, Aryan shared a couple of pictures with his siblings - Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The first picture shows the three Khan siblings hugging each other. The second picture is a close up of Aryan and AbRam as they look into the camera. Captioning the pictures, Aryan wrote, "Hat-trick."



SRK commented under the pictures, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!! Give them to me NOW!"



In October 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai after which Aryan was arrested on the grounds of possession of banned narcotic drugs.



He had to spend three weeks in custody before he was granted bail by a Mumbai court.



The NCB gave Aryan a clean chit earlier this year after he was not named an accused in the charge sheet filed in the case.