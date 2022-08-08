Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Pulls Back After Fan Grabs His Arm At Airport, Son Aryan Khan Shields The Actor

Son Aryan Khan tried to calm down father Shah Rukh Khan after he got miffed with a fan who grabbed his arm at the Mumbai airport for a picture.

Shah Rukh Khan with sons AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan with sons AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan Instagram/@viralbhayani

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 3:08 pm

On Sunday night, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. As he was walking out of the arrival gates holding Abram’s hands, a fan tried to grab the actor’s hand with an attempt to click a picture without permission or any indication. 

Soon, SRK ended up snapping his arm and in fact, moved a step back. While the actor looked quite angry at the incident, his son, Aryan, who was walking behind him, calmed him and led his father out by protectively wrapping his hands around SRK. The video of the same was shared on a paparazzo’s social media page. 

Check it out:

Seeing all this, fans were quite impressed with Aryan’s protective nature about his father. Social media users posted comments like “Aryan has my whole heart he just controlled srk”, and “Best son Aryan,” among others. Another social media user defended SRK’s behaviour and said, ”What kind of behavior…how can he touch him without permission.”

It seems SRK went on a break with her sons and sister Shehnaaz, who was also seen in the video, after wrapping up the ‘Dunki’ shoot. Also seen with them was SRK’s manager along with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and his family members have maintained a low profile after Aryan was arrested in October last year in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. He was given a clean chit from the NCB earlier this year.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment recently bankrolled ‘Darlings’ with Alia Bhatt, and the film is garnering rave reviews. He will also be seen in ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawaan’ and Rajkummar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.

India At Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Live Blog: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Sharath Kamal, Men’s Hockey Team Eye Gold

CWG 2022, Day 9: Get India's Full Schedule

