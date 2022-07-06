Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Arun Vijay: Wasn't Mature When I Came Into This Industry

Tamil actor Arun Vijay has completed 25 years in the film industry. He will next be seen in the film 'Yaanai'.

Arun Vijay
Arun Vijay Instagram/ @arunvijayno1

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 6:54 pm

Tamil actor Arun Vijay has completed 25 years in the acting business. He says that the journey has been a learning curve and that he was not mature when he came into the industry.

Vijay said, "This Journey was a learning curve, it was not all a bed of roses, I had to fight a lot of hardships as well. There were a lot of things that I had to learn with the process, I wasn't mature when I came to this industry. Being a star kid, the entry was easy but you still have to prove it by yourself, maybe that name also carried a lot of expectations as well."

"I used to do one film at a time which is a drawback because there were a lot of gaps between each film in case the film doesn't do well, there will be a little more gap. I was very cautious about that even from those early days. It took time but that is also a reason I was never over-exposed to doing monotonous roles. 25 years, this is got to be my 31st film," he added.

"I felt whatever I do now is fresh, that I have not done earlier. Each film has taught me a different thing," Vijay concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arun Vijay (@arunvijayno1)


On the work front, the actor will be seen as Ravichandran in 'Yaanai'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

30 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: Superstar Opens Up About Love For Movies, Hiatus And Making People Smile

Tamil Actor Arun Vijay Wants To Work With Raju Hirani, SLB And Rohit Shetty In Bollywood

Arun Vijay Talks About Working With Sarov Shanmugham For 'Oh My Dog'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Arun Vijay Film Industry Tamil Actor 25 Years Yaanai Arun Vijay
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government