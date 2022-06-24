Censor Board Clears Arun Vijay-Starrer 'Yaanai' For Release With U/A Certificate

The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared the release of director Hari's eagerly-awaited Tamil action entertainer 'Yaanai', featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, with a clean U/A certificate.

The unit of the film confirmed the news by choosing to release a poster saying that the film had been censored and that it had been granted a U/A certificate.

The mass entertainer, which was originally scheduled to release on May 6 this year got postponed to June 17 and then to July 1.

Vijay had said that the unit had chosen to postpone the film's release to July 1 to facilitate director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action blockbuster Vikram's strong run in theatres.

The satellite and digital rights of the film have already been bought by the ZEE group. Produced by Drumstick Productions, the film is primarily targeted at 'B' and 'C' center audiences.

The film has raised expectations as this is the first rural script that Vijay is doing after a gap of almost 12 years.

[With Inputs from IANS]