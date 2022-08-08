Arslan Goni Dismisses Wedding Rumours With Sussanne Khan: 'I Am Not Answerable To Anybody'

Sussanne Khan was earlier married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The two are now divorced but continue to remain friends after ending their marriage in 2014. While Hrithik has now moved on and is dating Saba Azad, Sussanne’s relationship with Arslan Goni is no secret. They are often spotted together attending parties and also drop love-struck pictures on social media.

However, several recent reports suggested that Sussanne and Arslan were planning to tie the knot. But now Arslan has issued a clarification on the same and has rubbished all the speculations.

“I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this. I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala. Unko main bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kaha. I have zero comments on that,” he told Hindustan Times.

He further said that he has consciously decided to not talk about my personal life despite so many chatters about his personal life.

Arslan also clarified that he is not answerable to anyone regarding his personal life. He shared, “My personal life is good, so is my work life. At the same time, I am trying to hide anything. I am not answerable to anybody about my personal life. But I don’t want to make a show of it. I don’t want to be that person. As an actor, this (personal life) is what we are left with. I don’t want to throw it in someone’s face. At the same time, if I am going out with her, I am not going to enter separately or something.”

Last but not the least, he said that he is thankful to people who actually appreciate him. “I sometimes go through the comments, and it is nice to see that nobody is throwing hate at us,” the model-actor signed off.

Meanwhile, the couple was vacationing in California recently and they even shared a lot of loved up pictures on Instagram, both with each other and friends.