Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Arjunn Dutta's 'Abyakto' Set For Streaming Debut On Eros Now

Filmmaker Arjunn Dutta's Bengali movie "Abyakto" will premiere on streaming service Eros Now on June 29.

Arjunn Dutta's 'Abyakto' Set For Streaming Debut On Eros Now
Arjunn Dutta Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 6:33 pm

Filmmaker Arjunn Dutta's Bengali movie "Abyakto" will premiere on streaming service Eros Now on June 29.


Starring Arpita Chatterjee and Adil Hussain, "Abyakto" presents a touching tale of a mother and son, their strained relationship and how an unexpected turn of events changes things forever.


The drama film, which is Dutta's maiden feature directorial effort, was screened at the festivals like Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and in the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2018. It was theatrically released in January 2020.

Related stories

The Ghost As A Metaphor In Bengali Cinema

Goopy Gyne Bagha Bayen (Bengali)

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour of Love, Bengali)


Dutta said "Abyakto" is a film that raises pertinent issues that are never spoken about in society.


"Our entire team has made an honest film with a lot of passion, and I am sure it is going to touch hearts. I am grateful to Eros Now for giving us a perfect platform to showcase our film," the filmmaker said in a statement.


Produced by Ankit Das and Suresh Tolani, "Abyakto" also features Anubhav Kanjilal, Anirban Ghosh and Lily Chakravarty.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arjunn Dutta Abyakto Eros Now OTT Platforms New Release Premiere Bengali Cinema
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming