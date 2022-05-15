Sunday, May 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Arjun Rampal Says He Wasn’t Sceptical About Working With Kangana Ranaut In 'Dhaakad'

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal will next be seen in 'Dhaakad,' a spy thriller that will be released on May 20.

Arjun Rampal Says He Wasn’t Sceptical About Working With Kangana Ranaut In 'Dhaakad'
Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 May 2022 8:42 pm

Actor Arjun Rampal's Bollywood career has seen several ups and downs during the last two decades. While his filmography has slowed in recent years, the actor has multiple projects in the works, including the upcoming 'Dhaakad' opposite Kangana Ranaut. Rampal recently said that he enjoyed working with her and that their friendship goes a long way.

In an interview with The Times of India, Rampal was asked whether he was nervous about collaborating with Kangana, who is renowned in Bollywood for being a very headstrong personality. Rampal said that he was not sceptical and had known her for a long time. 

Related stories

Kangana Ranaut Claims Hindi Films Are Failing As Audiences Don't Relate To Bollywood Star Kids

Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Dhaakad's' Second Trailer Sets The Mood For Intense Action

Kangana Ranaut Talks About Mahesh Babu's Remarks On Bollywood

He also said that they both received their National Awards together, and that after that, she went to Rampal's nightclub and they partied together. 
He described her as a "sweet girl" who has visited home frequently and has seen her grow as an actress.

Rampal likes teasing Ranaut and had previously created a marital profile for her. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he pitched Ranaut as a suitable bride, saying she is a fantastic performer, a God-fearing person who loves yoga, and isn't as intense as she's made out to be.

The actors will next be seen in 'Dhaakad,' a spy thriller that will be released on May 20. Kangana Ranaut plays a spy named Agent Agni in 'Dhaakad.' She's on the hunt for Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal, the head of a human trafficking ring. Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee also appear in the film. Razneesh Ghai is the director.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad Arjun Rampal Arjun Rampal Dhaakad Film Industry Indian Film Industry Film Actor/Actress Bollywood India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal