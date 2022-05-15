Arjun Rampal Says He Wasn’t Sceptical About Working With Kangana Ranaut In 'Dhaakad'

Actor Arjun Rampal's Bollywood career has seen several ups and downs during the last two decades. While his filmography has slowed in recent years, the actor has multiple projects in the works, including the upcoming 'Dhaakad' opposite Kangana Ranaut. Rampal recently said that he enjoyed working with her and that their friendship goes a long way.

In an interview with The Times of India, Rampal was asked whether he was nervous about collaborating with Kangana, who is renowned in Bollywood for being a very headstrong personality. Rampal said that he was not sceptical and had known her for a long time.

He also said that they both received their National Awards together, and that after that, she went to Rampal's nightclub and they partied together.

He described her as a "sweet girl" who has visited home frequently and has seen her grow as an actress.

Rampal likes teasing Ranaut and had previously created a marital profile for her. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he pitched Ranaut as a suitable bride, saying she is a fantastic performer, a God-fearing person who loves yoga, and isn't as intense as she's made out to be.

The actors will next be seen in 'Dhaakad,' a spy thriller that will be released on May 20. Kangana Ranaut plays a spy named Agent Agni in 'Dhaakad.' She's on the hunt for Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal, the head of a human trafficking ring. Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee also appear in the film. Razneesh Ghai is the director.