Art & Entertainment

Ariana Grande Lashes Out At Hackers For Leaking Unreleased Songs

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has a message for people who leaked her music.

IANS
IANS

February 28, 2024

Ariana Grande Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has a message for people who leaked her music.

The singer recently spoke about some of her music from studio sessions with Grammy-winning producer Max Martin getting leaked on TikTok, including her song 'Fantasize', reports 'People' magazine. She said on the Zach Sang Show, "Before I left for 'Wicked', the few studio sessions I did, which are all -- all -- over TikTok, thank you so much."

Ariana then sent a message to the hackers: "I'll see you in jail, literally." As per 'People', she explained that those songs were actually written for an unnamed TV show, not for her.

"So 'Fantasize' comes out -- 'comes out' -- crazy, was stolen. Comes out? Thieves, pirates, crooks, illegal. I'll pay you more to put it away, to get it back," she said with a laugh.

Ariana explained that the original version was "a parody of a 1990s girl group vibe". The singer then said that people had already heard them because hackers "stole them again." Ariana said: "They're very different now -- so that's exciting, too."

When asked by Sang if she's heard fan made songs using an artificial-intelligence-powered version of her own voice, she remained unimpressed: "Yes, what are we doing? Why? I hate it."

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement