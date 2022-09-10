Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ariana DeBose To Star In Disney's Animated Feature 'Wish'

For decades, wishes have been an important part of Disney history, as seen in songs like 'When You Wish Upon a Star' to 'A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes'. Disney's upcoming movie, aptly titled 'Wish', is taking that concept to the next level, the company announced at the D23 Expo on Friday.

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose Instagram/ @arianadebose

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 11:43 am

For decades, wishes have been an important part of Disney history, as seen in songs like 'When You Wish Upon a Star' to 'A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes'. Disney's upcoming movie, aptly titled 'Wish', is taking that concept to the next level, the company announced at the D23 Expo on Friday.

The new, animated film takes place in Rosas, the kingdom of wishes, it was announced at the D23 Expo on Friday.

The movie focuses on the power of wishes, and it blends the classic watercolour-esque Disney animation style with a newer, CGI look. Ariana DeBose will play Asha, the 17-year-old heroine and protagonist of 'Wish', reports Variety.

Jennifer Lee wrote the film, with Chris Buck, Fawn Veerashunthorn directing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney (@disney)

DeBose treated the D23 audience to a live performance of 'More for Us', one of the songs from 'Wish'.

The movie will hit theatres in November 2023, in honour of Disney's 100th anniversary.

Alan Tudyk voices an adorable goat named Valentino in the movie. Julia Michaels, the recording artist known for her single 'Issues' and penning the Billboard No. 1 hits 'Sorry' and 'Lose You to Love Me', will write original songs for the musical.

Related stories

Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose To Star In Prime Video, Blumhouse's 'House Of Spoils'

Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose To Host 2022 Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose To Lead 'Two and Only'

DeBose recently won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 'West Side Story', which co-starred upcoming 'Snow White' star Rachel Zegler. Tudyk has previously lent his voice to multiple Disney animated projects including 'Wreck It Ralph', 'Frozen', 'Big Hero Six', 'Moana', 'Raya and the Last Dragon' and 'Encanto'.

The actor will also portray the father Mr. Darling in the upcoming live-action Disney+ film 'Peter Pan and Wendy'.

'Wish' will be the 62nd Walt Disney Animation Studio feature film.

It follows the upcoming "Strange World," a sci-fi adventure film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Don Hall. Other upcoming animated films distributed by Disney include the Pixar film 'Elemental', set for release in June 16, 2023.

Other musical films set for release by Disney include Disney+'s 'Disenchanted' and the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Walt Disney Co Disney Franchise Wish Disney D23 Expo Ariana Debose Alan Tudyk Frozen Moana Disenchanted Los Angeles
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story