Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, shares a great bond with the paparazzi, and is often seen interacting with the shutterbugs, who are mostly stationed outside his home in Mumbai. Arbaaz too has become a pap favourite after his recent wedding to Shura Khan, but it is Arhaan, who seems quite comfortable posing for them.
Speaking about the ease with which his son Arhaan greets the paparazzi, Arbaaz told Indian Express, “They have taken a liking towards him, and fortunately, somehow he is very comfortable to pose. I have been very shy, and I have now become relaxed. After getting married, I have become comfortable. It has taken me years to feel at ease in front of the press, and stand and smile.”
Advertisement
The actor added that despite being in the industry since his debut with Abbas-Mustan’s 1996 film ‘Daraar’, he is not someone who is “pap-friendly.” He said, “If I got spotted, great, if I didn’t, I was okay. I would give them their little bytes and small appearances.”
Advertisement
However, even before his Bollywood debut, his 21-year-old son Arhaan already is comfortable. “He is very comfortable because he has made them very comfortable. He has realised that in this era, this is something that is unavoidable. The easier you accept it, the easier you bring it into your life, and probably use it to your advantage, the better it is,” said Arbaaz.
Advertisement
Not to miss, Arhaan recently grabbed headlines when he went around Mumbai clicking pictures of the paparazzi, apart from being clicked with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. He also features regularly on the social media accounts of the various known paparazzi.
Advertisement
Certainly, it has led to rumours that Arhaan would be making his Bollywood debut soon. However, Arbaaz clarified that it is not happening anytime soon. He mentioned, “He is working on himself in various aspects but there is still time (for his debut).”
Arhaan was last spotted at Arbaaz's wedding to Shura, and his video of strumming the guitar went viral on the internet. As for Arbaaz, he was previously married to Malaika Arora and the two got divorced in 2017. They are amicable co-parents to son Arhaan.