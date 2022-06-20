Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sharma On Shooting For 'Chakda Xpress': Back To Where I Belong

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is back on sets and has started shooting for her film 'Chakda Xpress'.

Anushka Sharma On Shooting For 'Chakda Xpress': Back To Where I Belong
Anushka Sharma in Chakda Xpress Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 10:23 am

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has returned from a family vacation, is back on sets and has started shooting for her film 'Chakda Xpress'.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her vanity van and a picture of a clapboard.

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India.

She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anushka Sharma Actress Anushka Sharma Producer Anushka Sharma Chakda Xpress Upcoming Movie Upcoming Bollywood Movie Jhulan Cricket Women's Cricket
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 