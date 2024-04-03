Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sen's Airport Look In Chic Floral Dress Leaves Fans Guessing

Actress Anushka Sen on Wednesday shared a sneak peek into her airport look, as she headed off to an undisclosed destination.

IANS
Instagram
Anushka Sen Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who has 39.4 million followers, dropped a string of photos in which she could be seen sitting at the airport lounge, wearing a white floral dress with side slit, and short sleeves.

With a no-makeup look, she kept her hair open, opting for minimal accessories like a pendant and golden hoop earrings.

The photographs show her enjoying coffee, croissants, and cookies as she waits for her flight.

"Flight (handshake emoji) Me," she wrote as the caption.

Also, giving a glimpse from inside the flight, Anushka, who was a contestant in the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', wrote: "Off to?"

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the web series 'Crashh', and the music video 'Teri Aadat 2'.

