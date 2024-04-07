Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sen Oozes Doll-Like Vibes As She Enjoys Her Vacation In Busan

Actress Anushka Sen on Sunday treated her fans to beautiful pictures of herself from her vacation to Busan, South Korea.

Advertisement

Instagram
Anushka Sen Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Anushka Sen on Sunday treated her fans to beautiful pictures of herself from her vacation to Busan, South Korea.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.4 million followers, shared a series of pictures wherein she can be seen wearing a white top with frill sleeves, and a matching skirt.

The actress accessorised the look with a watch, pendant, and earrings.

Anushka has kept her makeup minimal and left her long tresses open.

The doll-like look was rounded off with white sneakers.

Anushka, who was the contestant of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', wrote in the caption: "Hello Busan", followed by a white heart, flower and sunshine emojis.

Advertisement

One user commented on the post: "aww..so cute", another said: "pyaari".

A fan said: "You looking like a beautiful flower gorgeous".

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in the web series 'Crashh', and music video 'Teri Aadat 2'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained