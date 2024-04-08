Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sen Dons Hanbok In Busan: 'Living The K-drama Moments'

Actress Anushka Sen, who is on a vacation to Busan, South Korea on Monday shared pictures wearing a Korean hanbok, and is 'living the k drama moments'.

Instagram
Anushka Sen Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.4 million followers, shared a string of photos, wherein she can be seen posing against the mountainous backdrop, wearing a white and pastel blue coloured hanbok, which is the traditional clothing of the Korean people.

She is holding a matching purse, and white shoes. Anushka is also flaunting beautiful hair accessories on her braid.

The post is captioned as: "Living the k drama moments". The geotag location is of Busan Gamcheon Culture Village.

On the work front, she was seen in the web series 'Crashh', and music video 'Teri Aadat 2'.

