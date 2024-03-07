Anthony Hopkins To Star In Timothy Woodward Jr's Directorial ‘Eyes In The Trees'

Art & Entertainment

Veteran star Anthony Hopkins will headline Timothy Woodward Jr's upcoming directorial effort "Eyes In The Trees".

March 7, 2024
According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will be a re-imagination of the 1896's science fiction novel "The Island of Doctor Moreau" by H.G. Wells.

In the movie, Hopkins will portray the role of a geneticist who gets isolated after the government stops funding his research due to the violent outbreak of one of his test subjects.

The script for "Eyes In The Trees" is written by B. Harrison Smith and Mike Manning. Artisha Mann-Cooper, Daemon Hillin, Sasha Yelaun and Landon B. Gorman are attached to produce.

There have been multiple screen adaptations of the novel including 1932's "Island of Lost Souls" and 1977's "The Island of Dr. Moreau".

