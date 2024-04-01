Art & Entertainment

Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda Enjoy ‘Kadak Chai’ At Mumbai Cafe; Suhana Khan Reacts

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda had a gala time with each other around Prithvi Theatre cafe in Mumbai.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Instagram
Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday Photo: Instagram
Actress Ananya Panday and entrepreneur and podcaster Navya Naveli Nanda have been friends since their childhood. They are often clicked spending quality time with each other. On Sunday, the two BFFs shared a glimpse of how they spent their time together via an Instagram post. It shows how the two drove to Mumbai’s Prithvi theatre and relished some tea and toast.

The video, which was posted on Ananya’s Instagram handle, features Navya behind the wheels while Ananya enjoys the car ride. The video shows Ananya buying some books, enjoying tea and then relishing on some cheese toast at Prithvi cafe, located near Prithvi theatre, in Juhu. “Kadak chai, cheese toast, book shopping and Navya’s driving. Prithvi Sunday (sic),” Ananya captioned the video, which had ‘Hone Do Jo Hota Hai’ running in the background. The reel also shared the decor of the cafe, adorned with lights.

As soon as she shared the reel, Ananya and Navya’s close friend, Suhana Khan, reacted, “Wow nice” with a red heart emoji. Ananya’s mother, Bhavna Panday, too commented with three hearts. Seeing a makeup-free Ananya, dressed in a casual outfit, several of her fans commented, “Nice and Sweet,” and “Ananya is beautiful.”

Recently, when Navya celebrated her birthday, Ananya posted a series of photos with a cute message. “The best girl ever! Happy birthday my Navil,” she wrote, adding, “Queen of the table and everything else always.”

